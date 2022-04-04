ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Authorities ‘inundated’ by medical calls due to unsanctioned party near UC Santa Barbara

By Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

Law enforcement and paramedics faced an overwhelming amount of medical calls over the weekend connected to a massive outdoor street party in Santa Barbara County.

Streets were packed with young adults and university students who took part in the unsanctioned street party in Isla Vista known as Deltopia.

The annual street party, which takes place on Del Playa Drive in the UC Santa Barbara-adjacent community, typically brings out hundreds of people and regularly leads to medical calls, arrests and citations.

On Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a multi-casualty incident for the event after receiving multiple emergency medical calls and reports of severe trauma.

During the incident, Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, said dispatchers were “inundated with medical calls.”

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said declaring the multi-casualty incident allowed for first responder and hospitals to prioritize the severity of those injured and transport multiple people to local hospitals with better efficiency.

Isla Vista, a popular off-campus community for UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students to live, is a beachfront town with many balconies that overlook the ocean atop dangerous cliffsides. During Saturday’s Deltopia festivities, several balconies were crowded with people, Bertucelli said.

Young adults and students crowd into a packed balcony at a home in Isla Vista on April 2, 2022. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

By 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the multi-casualty incident was canceled, Bertucelli said.

The unsanctioned Deltopia party began nearly two decades ago on the beaches of Isla Vista when it was originally referred to as “Floatopia.” Partygoers would gather on the beaches and in rafts and innertubes off the coast as part of the massive celebration.

Several years later, Santa Barbara County officials closed off the beaches ahead of the party to reduce damage and littering on the beaches, stymie the party’s growth and pacify nearby residents who were unhappy with the yearly chaos.

In 2014, riots broke out related to the party and dozens of arrests were made. In recent years, authorities have attempted to proactively curb the number of medical calls and arrests made through parking restrictions and educational campaigns to keep the party “local.”

This weekend’s Deltopia event was the first full-scale party since 2019 due to limitations on public gatherings related to the coronavirus pandemic and a dramatic decrease of students living in the community as the university shifted toward online coursework.

Between Friday and Saturday, six people were arrested and 40 people received citations. The number of calls for Sunday were expected to return to the normal amount, Zick said.

The party is not condoned by UC Santa Barbara. The university has offered alternative forms of entertainment during the party in an effort to discourage its students from attending.

ABC10

Firefighters increase containment of Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A wind-driven wildfire that prompted evacuations near Santa Barbara was 20% contained on Sunday, authorities said. The blaze broke out Saturday in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated subdivision along the Gaviota Coast. Evacuation orders for about 30 homes were downgraded to warnings around noon on Sunday.
The Independent

Police declare 'multi casualty incident' amid spring break mayhem in Santa Barbara

Authorities declared a “multi casualty incident” as thousands of students took part in a chaotic spring break party in California.The Santa Barbara fire department said is had dealt with a string of medical emergencies at the beach party known as “Deltopia”, the first time it has been held in two years.Emergency services were called out to the Isla Vista neighborhood near the University of California Santa Barbara throughout the weekend, including to a report of a woman falling from a roof.“SBC Fire has declared an MCI (multi casualty incident) associated with multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas,” Santa Barbara...
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
KGET

Smart and Final to pay $175,000 in penalties for price gouging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties after the state accused it of price gouging in the pricing of eggs at its stores across California. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the chain increased prices by more than 10 to 25 percent on about 100,000 cartons of eggs from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Multiple arrests made after street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol arrested four people Saturday night as part of a joint “Street Racing Enforcement Operation.” The operation happened between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The zero-tolerance operation targeted offenses related to illegal “streetracing,” which BPD said has repeatedly put residents at risk. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KEYT

Disability issues raised in Santa Barbara march

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As part of Disability Awareness Month, a special march took place Wednesday in Santa Barbara. Momentum WORK, Inc. hosted a disability awareness event in downtown from Victoria St. to Ortega. Those attending met in front of Santa Barbara Art Works at 28 East Victoria Street and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KGET

Thousands attend Sikh parade in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cultural celebration on the streets of Bakersfield as members of the local Sikh community, with deep roots in Northwestern India, held a parade in southwest Bakersfield. This event had thousands of people from all across California attend. The Sikh community opened the event for everyone to join. The celebration is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
