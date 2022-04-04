Trevor Noah Jokes About Will Smith Slap in GRAMMYs Opener: We're 'Keeping People's Names Out of Our Mouths'
KTVB
3 days ago
Trevor Noah returned to the GRAMMYs this year and kicked things off in style!. The Daily Show host and celebrated stand-up comic delivered his opening monologue, and didn't hold back when it came to poking fun at some of the A-list music stars in the room at the MGM Grand Garden...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kanye West won’t be performing at the GRAMMYs despite being nominated five times. Reported reasons include his social media antics, some of which target the show’s host and comedian Trevor Noah. Hearing about the cancellation, Noah hit Twitter and delivered a statement: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel...
The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
In the wake of Justin Bieber wearing a comically large suit to the Grammy’s last night, an old photo of ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is going viral. Rutledge’s colleague Mina Kimes shared the picture, which showed Rutledge on the set of NFL Live wearing an oversized coat. We’re not sure, but perhaps it belonged to one of her coworkers who used to play in the league.
Fans are seeing Sunday's Oscars incident from Jada Pinkett Smith's point of view for the first time. In a video posted to TikTok earlier this week, the 50-year-old wife of Will Smith seems to laugh immediately after her husband slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Will came up onstage...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards is a festive vibe celebrating music’s best, but host Trevor Noah says the show may touch on some serious topics such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. “I think the show is going to find the right place and the right...
It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon make for one powerful trio! During Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the guys gave a show-stopping performance of their multi-nominated hit song, "Peaches." Bieber kicked off the performance at the piano, singing an emotional...
Tony Bennett made a surprise appearance at Sunday's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards when he appeared in a pre-taped video to introduce his friend and frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga. The 36-year-old triple-threat star gave a powerful and emotional performance Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, singing her...
“It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on,” Noah said of hosting amid the war in Ukraine. But he added: “I think it’s also important for us to be able to take a break from everything. That’s the ultimate quandary we face. Is it important to highlight issues around the world? Definitely. It’s also important to celebrate things that are happening in the world.”
Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actor spoke with...
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Carrie Underwood took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards for a flawless premiere performance of her latest single, "Ghost Story." The multi-GRAMMY winner graced the stage with her backing band as she belted out the ballad. Underwood looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple dress that showed off her toned legs and featured a dramatic train.
Fans of Lady Gaga's know her as Mother Monster, but there's a new title just as fitting: Queen of Kindness. After sweetly supporting Liza Minelli as they presented together at the 2022 Oscars a week ago, Gaga proved she is far from a sore loser when it came time for the winner of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs to be announced.
Comments / 0