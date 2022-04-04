ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Michael Polansky
Person
Tony Bennett
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
WHAS 11

Lady Gaga Carried SZA's Dress After Losing to Her at the GRAMMYs

Fans of Lady Gaga's know her as Mother Monster, but there's a new title just as fitting: Queen of Kindness. After sweetly supporting Liza Minelli as they presented together at the 2022 Oscars a week ago, Gaga proved she is far from a sore loser when it came time for the winner of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs to be announced.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Tiffany Co#Red Carpet#The Recording Academy
E! News

See Caitríona Balfe, Lady Gaga and Other Stars' Glamorous Looks on BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Watch: Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Play 'Ne'er Have I E'er' Game. Caitríona Balfe looked regal and positively fierce as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs, otherwise known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday, March 13. The Irish Outlander star, who is nominated for Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie Belfast, wore a black velvet, long sleeve, plunging cutout gown with a high collar and pointed shoulder pads.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jessica Chastain says she'd skip Oscars red carpet to support Tammy Faye makeup team

It would take a biblical force to get Jessica Chastain to skip her Eyes of Tammy Faye makeup team's category call at the Oscars. "I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called, and if that means I'm not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it," the current Best Actress frontrunner said on Thursday's episode of the Next Best Picture podcast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy