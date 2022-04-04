ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questlove Addresses the Oscars Slap One Week Later at the GRAMMYs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after getting caught up in the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock that happened at the 94th Academy Awards, Questlove acknowledged the moment while at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards. "Alright, I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500...

Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
BET

The Official Guide to 2022 Grammys Week

The 2022 Grammys are almost upon us and the Recording Academy has officially unveiled all of its virtual and live events for interested audiophiles to attend. Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the ceremony for those golden gramophones has been moved to Las Vegas after the pandemic shut things down earlier this year. With vaulted nominees such as Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Jon Batiste, up for major awards, this year's show will be one for the history books.
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge’s Old NFL Live Outfit Going Viral

In the wake of Justin Bieber wearing a comically large suit to the Grammy’s last night, an old photo of ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is going viral. Rutledge’s colleague Mina Kimes shared the picture, which showed Rutledge on the set of NFL Live wearing an oversized coat. We’re not sure, but perhaps it belonged to one of her coworkers who used to play in the league.
Variety

Final Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Feature — ‘Summer of Soul’ Projected to Make an Oscar Darling Out of Questlove

Click here to read the full article. Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all...
WHAS 11

Mindy Kaling on How She Got Healthy and Her Kids' Adorable Reaction to Her Awards Season Style (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling is busy with work, kids, and charitable causes, but still makes time to live a healthy lifestyle. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to the 42-year-old actress as she was promoting her ambassadorship with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) ahead of their national fundraising event, PanCAN PurpleStride, on April 30, and she opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid quarantine, following the birth of her son, Spencer, 1. Kaling is also mom to a 4-year-old daughter, Katherine.
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
WHAS 11

Halle Berry Celebrates Anniversary With Van Hunt

It's a special day for Halle Berry and Van Hunt! On Wednesday, the Bruised actress celebrated her love. “On Wednesdays, we drink pink 🥂 happy anniversary VanO,” the 55-year-old Oscar winner wrote next to a photo of two champagne glasses. Hunt shared the same photo, along with two...
