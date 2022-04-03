Flagstaff Alternate Response Team in Operation

1922: Concluding an interesting talk on the Forest Service and its duties and problems at Tuesday's Rotary Club luncheon, a forest supervisor called attention to the attempt being made to prevent the sale of a large tract of timber in the Tusayan National Forest. There are 164 million feet of Arizona pine involved. It lies adjacent to the Grand Canyon National Park but is not a part of the park and in no place is nearer than 4 miles to the rim. The sale of the tract would yield at least $80,000 directly to Coconino County, plus the indirect return we will have in the logging and signing of this more than $4 million worth of lumber. The Forest Service does not propose to allow timber to be cut close to the roads leading to the park. Nor will the land be deforested. A Forest Service supervisor characterized the Coconino National Forest as a $15 million corporation in which we are all stockholders.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 24 DAYS AGO