ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden called Fox News ‘destructive’ and Murdoch ‘the world’s most dangerous man’, new book claims

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4Pt6_0eyXXBo400

Joe Biden called Fox News one of the most destructive forces in America and billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch “the most dangerous man in the world”, a new book has claimed.

This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns revealed that the president allegedly made the critical assessment to an unnamed associate, according to CNN .

The Democratic president claimed to have said in mid-2021 that Mr Murdoch was “even more toxic” than Fox News, the two reporters said.

Biden news - live updates

The first major book about the Biden-Harris administration is set to be released on 3 May.

The book has previously made headlines about the then-candidate’s wife Jill Biden not being in favour of Kamala Harris ’s selection as her husband’s running mate and the vice president’s 2020 presidential campaign being a “fiasco”.

The description from the chapters of the forthcoming tome said “cable-news powerhouse” Fox News “spewed forth a torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack..”

“..the Democratic president assessed Fox as one of the most destructive forces in the United States and told an associate midway through 2021 that its corporate overlord, the Australian-born News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, was even more toxic than that,” the book claimed.

A White House spokesperson has declined to comment on the book’s claims.

The Biden allies accused Mr Murdoch, 91, and his eldest son Lachlan Murdoch, 50, who is the CEO of Fox News, of endorsing right-wing hosts such as Tucker Carlson, known for his anti-immigrant and racist comments.

Mr Murdoch controls a media empire that includes the Fox News Channel, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal and his net worth is $9.2bn, according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index.

The book revealed that White House communications director Kate Bedingfield reportedly said Ms Harris was to be blamed for a “messy” office.

“Her Senate office had been messy and her [2020] presidential campaign had been a fiasco,” the authors said, citing Ms Bedingfield. “Perhaps, she suggested, the problem was not the vice president’s staff.”

In her response, Ms Bedingfield said she has “utmost respect for the work she does every day to move the country forward” and that the authors did not “fact check this unattributed claim”.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

588K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Corp#News Channel#Fox News#New York Times#Cnn#Democratic#Anti Biden#Australian#White House
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fox News anchors interrupt Biden critique to thank Pentagon for saving their correspondent

There was a rare moment of congeniality between Fox News and Joe Biden's administration thanks to the Defence Department's efforts to rescue one of the network’s journalist in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Department of Defence Press Secretary John Kirby appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The interview covered potential diplomatic developments and Russia's ongoing siege of several Ukrainian cities. Just before the interview ended, the Fox News hosts expressed their gratitude to the Defence Department for helping to rescue one of their journalists, Benjamin Hall. Mr Hall was severely injured by a mortar in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy