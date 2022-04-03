ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican Primary

By David Welch
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump took the stage in Michigan on Saturday to rally his base and get their support for his slate...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 137

Sassafras T☕️
1d ago

In all my 61 years I’ve never seen an ex president acting in this fashion.. they normally stay quiet and allow the person in office make their own mistakes be they big or small.. but, the tangerine 🍊 one just can’t help himself..had 45 treated him like this he’d have thrown the BIGGEST tantrum..🫥🫥🫥

Reply(21)
63
I dont support trumpism and repukes
1d ago

Trumpets are more way glad to hand over their hard earned to don the con man and watch him cry about another election loss in 2024 guaranteed!!!

Reply
30
Rio Frio
1d ago

How come people who mock participation trophies for children, keep attending rallies for the guy that came in second in a two person race?

Reply
17
