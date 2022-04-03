ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

World-famous artists bring ‘joy of creativity’ to local workshops

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkshop SLC was born out of the need for artists to keep learning. Lucia Heffernan founded the organization as a way to bring experienced artists from all over the world to Salt Lake City. “Heffernan would travel to workshops in places like Italy then she thought, why not bring...

Daily Leader

Brookhaven artist’s new magazine spotlights state’s creativity

Local artist Derek Covington Smith is extending his aesthetic reach through a new magazine called “TLYB ArtMag,” available March 24. Named after Smith’s The Little Yellow Building studio on Highway 51 North, the magazine spotlights artists and their work and may be Mississippi’s only visual arts magazine.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
deseret.com

After 2 years of pandemic neglect, these artists want to revive creativity

In a light-filled studio at Salt Lake’s Modern West Gallery, visual artist Laura Sharp Wilson — 56, with lapis blue eyes, bobbed blond hair and wearing a collarless T-shirt on a warm day in March — is at work on a new collection of textile-inspired pieces that explore society’s relationship to nature and the loaded meanings in objects of inheritance, like her grandparents’ tea cups, which she says offer a unique way of investigating issues of class and race.
VISUAL ART
Warren Times Observer

Local artist uses pandemic for inspiration

Like many, Kimberly Slocum has been waiting for the pandemic to end, waiting for normalcy, just waiting. The pandemic did provide Slocum with some time to spend in the studio. While she was waiting, while the world was waiting, she produced more than 24 works and entitled them her Waiting series.
VISUAL ART
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woodview students get creative with local artist

GRAFTON — Students of Woodview Elementary School in Grafton now have the opportunity to work with creative professionals and express their artistic sides due to a new program. Art teacher Laura Stone and fifth-grade teacher Adan Burgos spearheaded the effort to start an artist-in-residence program at the school. After...
GRAFTON, WI
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDTV

Workshop teaches kids ways to be creative

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A hands on workshop is teaching kids how to be creative. Roaming Roots and BJewell Studio host a workshop wear kids can paint a pot and plant. The kids get to choose the plant and take care of it. The age range is anywhere from 5...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Blade

Local artist paints 'a glimpse of hope'

Five years ago, Dawn Bucklew was stuck in a personal hell. She was seriously ill after living in an apartment complex that was poisoned with black mold. She had to get a restraining order to protect herself from her abusive ex-partner, and she had been diagnosed with a series of illnesses, from from fibromyalgia to chronic depression.
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
hypebeast.com

MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. Readies a Motörhead Collection

Following its launch with a The Batman collaboration, MIDNIGHT STUDIOS‘ MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. line is now readying a Motörhead collection. Celebrating the iconic English rock band, the special range pulls inspiration from the group’s celebrated Ace of Spades album. The collaboration utilizes signature Motörhead motifs to capture the band’s rebel spirit and sexual charisma to embody an evocative creative union around the DNA of both names. The celebration of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll features a leather jacket, hoodies, T-shirts and hats emblazoned with the bands most famous symbols and sayings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

The Creative Artistic and Non-Artistic Utilization of NFT

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. With apologies to Hamlet’s existential crisis, to be fungible or to be non-fungible, that is the option now provided in the world of blockchain. Just as mainstream consumers were getting a handle on cryptocurrencies that record transactions on a secure, networked database called a blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFT) are the new crypto darlings because of what you cannot do with them.
ENTERTAINMENT
9News

Artist offers traditional egg decorating workshops to benefit Ukraine

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Typically this time of year, Evergreen-based artist Maria Sheets hosts a class on traditional Ukrainian pysanky Easter egg decorating. This year, she's using that class as an opportunity to help Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes. "I'm half Russian," Sheets said. "I come...
EVERGREEN, CO
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
Vogue Magazine

Looking for the artist by Pretika Menon

A few months ago, Pretika found a piece of exquisite art in a trash can, a painting made entirely of butterfly wings, depicting a bird. Filled with wonder, she cleaned it up and took it home. “Moving away from city life has been a recalibration that brought me back into...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Christie’s Will Sell $250 M. Worth of Impressionist and Modern Art from Anne Bass’s Collection

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a...
VISUAL ART
CHICAGO READER

Spiritual healing

Black Ensemble Theater’s first play back since the pandemic, an original from founder Jackie Taylor (she wrote, produced, directed, and choreographed), is exactly what the title states—an out-of-body, communal experience that creates the physical “togetherness” we’ve missed for so long. It’s an energizing and participatory homage to the Black church experience, which as the cast shares, “ain’t no ‘I’m just gonna sit here and listen kind of place.’” This particular service is led by a group of passionate griots in the West African storytelling tradition, with each griot/congregation member taking a turn teaching (and singing) life lessons based on their own experiences. The soundtrack is primarily crowd-pleasing gospel and soul hits (think Lionel Richie, Kirk Franklin, Al Green), with a few Taylor originals interspersed.
PERFORMING ARTS

