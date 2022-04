Eye drops and other ophthalmic drugs long regulated by the FDA as drugs will soon be considered drug-device combination products, according to final guidance released Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration said the change will apply to pending applications, approved ophthalmic products, and over-the-counter drugs. The guidance is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to revisit regulations for drug-device combination products—a process that industry trade groups and some attorneys have said will create unnecessary work for companies to comply with new sets of requirements.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO