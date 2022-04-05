ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Ivanka hasn’t pled fifth in Jan 6 interview as Elon Musk asked to revoke Twitter ban

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Oliver O'Connell and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 4 days ago

Less than a week after husband Jared Kushner voluntarily testified before the House committee investigating the 6 Jan Capitol riot, Ivanka Trump is appearing virtually in front of the same panel Tuesday, according to NBC News citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Elsewhere, Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk, who recently purchased a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, is receiving entreaties from Trump supporters to somehow get the former president’s account reinstated.

Among those asking him to intervene is Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who asked whether as the “majority shareholder” (which he is not) Mr Musk would “return freedom of speech to Twitter”.

Meanwhile, six weeks after its launch, Donald Trump ’s Truth Social app has lost two senior executives. The app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it.

Mr Trump has also filed a new legal motion seeking to have a judge dismissed in a lawsuit he has filed against former opponent Hillary Clinton, in which he alleges she conspired with some 50 other people to advance false claims about his dealings with Russian contacts during the 2016 election.

