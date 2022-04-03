ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice End To The Weekend, Storms Return Tuesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNNY SUNDAY: Sunday has featured a lot of sunshine and nice temperatures. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s have been right around average, and high pressure is still residing over the Southeast which has influenced this nice weather!. OUT ON THE TOWN: Expect clear skies this evening with...

WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
WYFF4.com

Clear, cold Friday night, sunny weekend

Drying out with a beautiful weekend on the way, including cool mornings and warm afternoons. Clear and cold Friday night with a freeze and frost possible. Mostly cloudy and pollen-filled, but dry this weekend. Saturday cooler due to clouds, with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny and...
Mysuncoast.com

Strong storms possible late Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system is expected to bring another round of strong to possibly even severe cells our way beginning late on Tuesday and continuing on through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amount estimates are much higher with this storm complex than was with the one that rolled through over the weekend. Some models are suggesting over 2 1/2 inches of rain. That may be on the high side but still we will be getting over 1″ in places.
WLKY.com

Storm surveys to start this weekend

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A stormy night brought damage to parts of the WLKY viewing area on Friday night. A number of tornado warnings were issued and there were numerous power outages across the region.
KATC News

Beautiful end to weekend

Chilly and nice conditions tonight across Acadiana. Lows will be dropping into the low-mid 40s under clear skies. We'll see highs climbing into the mid-upper 70s by the afternoon.
NBC Washington

Nice Friday Before Chilly, Blustery Weekend Weather in DC Area

Enjoy some sunshine and mild temperatures on Friday in the Washington, D.C., area before chilly, windy weather blows in for the weekend. After a pair of rainy days, heavy rain has moved out. A dense fog advisory was in effect Friday morning for parts of the area. Then highs in the mid-60s were expected Friday.
FOX 28 Spokane

Walking on sunshine….for a minute!

High pressure will build in over the western half of the United states, drawing warm air from the south to the PNW. Daytime highs will be in the 60’s to wrap up the work week. A cold front Friday afternoon will usher in a few more clouds, a chance for light showers and a big drop in temperatures as we fall into the 40’s for the weekend and the start of next week.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few storms late Wednesday; cooler days late week

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog chances will be in play early – but trending brighter for a period of time late morning into early afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the 70s & 80s; near the front, an isolated storm risk that could bring a rogue strong storm or two with wind and hail threats before clearing late. Temperatures could quickly drop off in the wake of the front from NW to SE through the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows in the 40s.
