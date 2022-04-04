Justice Clarence Thomas has a Ginni problem

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Supreme Court’s January 19, 2022 order in Trump v. Thompson was as brief as it was significant. By a vote of 8-1, with Justice Clarence Thomas as the lone dissenter, the Court refused a request by former president Donald Trump to block congressional investigators from gaining access to messages that Trump claimed were still covered by executive privilege. Those messages, between and among Trump administration officials during their final days in office, shed needed light on the origins of the Trump-fueled U.S. Capitol riot and insurrection, which had taken place one...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO