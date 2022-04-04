ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Clarence Thomas has a Ginni problem

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe behavior of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is...

www.msnbc.com

CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court’s Clarence and Ginni Thomas Scandal Is Unprecedented

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Supreme Court’s January 19, 2022 order in Trump v. Thompson was as brief as it was significant. By a vote of 8-1, with Justice Clarence Thomas as the lone dissenter, the Court refused a request by former president Donald Trump to block congressional investigators from gaining access to messages that Trump claimed were still covered by executive privilege. Those messages, between and among Trump administration officials during their final days in office, shed needed light on the origins of the Trump-fueled U.S. Capitol riot and insurrection, which had taken place one...
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
MSNBC

Ted Cruz's Jan. 6 ties are deeper than we thought

It’s widely known that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is a shameless opportunist. But could he be even. Potentially yes, according to a report from The Washington Post published this week detailing just how closely Cruz worked with then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Reporter Michael Kranish also revealed that Cruz has known Trump’s attorney John Eastman — who authored legal memos he hoped would be used to deny the certification of the election — for decades. That raises questions over whether Cruz coordinated directly with the White House on legal strategy designed to undermine the election.
MSNBC

Ginni Thomas drama ramps up

New reporting shows Ginni Thomas’ involvement in White House affairs surpassed just sending texts to Mark Meadows. The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast joins Katie Phang to discuss Thomas’ influence on Donald Trump’s hiring, and firing, practices. April 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
Washington Examiner

Democrats' dishonest attacks against Clarence and Ginni Thomas

For years, Democrats have attacked Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, for being involved in conservative politics. The goal has always been the same: to discredit the justice and force him out of the Supreme Court. In 2010, they railed against Ginni Thomas’s decision to form a Tea...
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
