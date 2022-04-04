ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Families of Sacramento mass shooting victims grieve: 'Why did they do this to my baby?'

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

Relatives gathered near a bar where the...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
#Grieve#Mass Shooting#Los Angeles Times
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mass Shooting: Digging Into The Criminal History Of Suspect Dandrae Martin

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One suspect has been arrested in Sacramento’s deadly mass shooting, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who he’s been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges but none of them are for murder. The arrest of the first suspect in the shooting prompted the need for more answers from community activists like Berry Accius. “I think the right narrative is important because you don’t want retaliation,” Accius said. “You want to first put the family at ease, and then you want to put the city at ease.” Police say Martin is one of the shooters involved. Investigators are not...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFist

Sunday Links: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Kills Six, Leaves Another Ten People Injured

A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used. [ABC7]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman experiencing homelessness killed in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim of the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday has been identified as a woman who had been experiencing homelessness.  The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 57-year-old Melinda Davis. City council member Katie Valenzuela said on Twitter that Davis was known to sleep on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

