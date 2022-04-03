ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tigers Fall to No. 9 Georgia, 4-0

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Georgia—The LSU men’s tennis team (13-8 overall, 3-5 SEC) was blanked by No. 9 Georgia, 4-0, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs only dropped five games en route to securing the singles point. The scoring got started after UGA’s No. 26 Trent Bryde/Phillip Henning defeated Boris...

Nick Saban praises Jermaine Burton, Georgia fans should understand why

ATHENS — Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton is off and running at Alabama catching passes from Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young this spring. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban mentioned Burton after Alabama’s first scrimmage on Saturday, and not surprisingly, there were positive words. “We dropped some balls, which is...
Clemson upsets #10 Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 strong innings and Clemson hit three home runs in its 4-3 victory over No. 10 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home series, improved to 19-9, while the Bulldogs dropped to 22-7. The two teams conclude their […]
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
Arkansas Football offers Four-Star Athlete from Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest to offer a talented prospect from the Peach State. Martavious Collins, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Rome High School in Rome, Ga. announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from head coach sam pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas‼️ @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Mansell247 @FootballRome @TomLoy247 @CoachHazelray @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Mn1bHp0qp4 — Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 5, 2022 According to 247sports, Arkansas is the 10th school to offer Collins. In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee join other programs such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State in offering a scholarship to the rising senior. Collins plays a mix of tight end and wide receiver. In his sophomore campaign in 2021, caught 21 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Rome Wolves. Arkansas has offered 14 wide receivers as well as 6 tight ends for the 2024 cycle according to 247sports. Although signing day for this class is still two years away, the Razorbacks have one commit from the class of 2024, that’s running back Braylen Russell from Hot Springs, Ark.
