Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury didn’t follow the plan

By Lewis Cox
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoss Steve Cotterill was left disappointed as his Shrewsbury side failed to deliver on best-laid plans in the 2-0 defeat at MK Dons. Town’s run of three straight wins and just a single defeat in seven games ended at the automatic promotion chasing Dons, who prevailed through a goal in either...

