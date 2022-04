BOONE — The Pioneers baseball team is sitting above .500 after five games of conference play, but the past week has come with highs and lows. After a 5-4 loss to Hibriten on March 29, the Pioneers (9-4, 3-2) returned to Boone the next day for a non-conference matchup with A.C. Reynolds (5-6, 0-4). It was a rematch from the teams’ season opener, where the Rockets won 10-9 in Asheville.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO