This weeks edition of the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll was released, with both Como-Pickton and Sulphur Springs once again finding themselves in the top 10. In last weeks ranking the Lady Eagles found themselves at No. 6 in the 2A poll, while Sulphur Springs came in at No. 9 in the 5A poll.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO