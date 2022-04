ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud Norsemen entered the 2021-22 season coming off of four consecutive last-place finishes in the North American Hockey League Central Division: two as the Brookings Blizzard, one as the St. Cloud Blizzard and one as the St. Cloud Norsemen. Less than two years after a major rebrand and introduction of ex-NHL player Corey Millen as head coach, the Norsemen clinched their first division title in over a decade in front of their...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 MINUTES AGO