3 Takeaways: Schneider Steps Up for First Win with Islanders

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCory Schneider won his first NHL start in over two years, while JG Pageau nets hat trick in 4-3 win over Devils. With all due respect to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat-trick, Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal and the New York Islanders' fourth-straight win, the story from Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey...

www.nhl.com

NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL

A closer look at Caufield and Suzuki's elite shots

MONTREAL - There's a new breed of exciting NHL snipers taking the league by storm. Among them are Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The former has found his elite scoring touch, as evidenced by his bevy of goals since mid-February, whereas the latter has already set a new career-high in goals scored.
FOX Sports

Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa’s shorthanded goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They're a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the...
NEWARK, NJ
Heika's Take: Adversity strengthens Stars, who beat Islanders 3-2

DALLAS -- The Stars had a tough day of travel Monday. In hopes of easing their way back from a four-game road trip, the team stayed overnight in Seattle after a 4-1 loss on Sunday. But some plane issues caused the scheduled morning flight to be delayed, and some pilot issues pushed takeoff back to the evening. Once they arrived in the Dallas area, storms forced them to circle, and they didn't step off the plane until after midnight.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-27-9) VS DALLAS STARS (39-26-3) 8:30 PM ET | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER. The New York Islanders are vying for their fifth-straight win when they take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Coming off a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
Isles Day to Day: Cory Schneider Returned to Bridgeport

Goaltender was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders. Cory Schneider was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders on Tuesday morning. Schneider was an emergency recall on March 29, backing up Semyon Varlamov for three games before playing against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. Schneider stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win over the Devils in his first NHL game in over two calendar years.
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Late Push Falls Short vs Stars

Pageau and Nelson score for Islanders, who see four-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. The New York Islanders' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. JG Pageau and Brock Nelson scored on a night where offensive chances...
ELMONT, NY

