Wayne Rooney would choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag to become manager at his former club Manchester United.United are already on their second manager of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job in November, with Ralf Rangnick placed in temporary charge until the end of the campaign.PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Ten Hag are the favourites to take the helm at Old Trafford in the summer, and ex-England striker Rooney made his preference clear.“I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League,” said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO