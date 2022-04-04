ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US: Multiple perpetrators involved in Sacramento shooting

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], April 4 (ANI): Sacramento Police Department on Sunday said that there were multiple perpetrators involved in the shooting incident that occurred in the capital of the US state of California, which resulted in the death of six people. Speaking at a press conference, Police Chief Katherine Lester...

ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
CBS Sacramento

Shooting In West Sacramento Sends One To Hospital, One Arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in West Sacramento Saturday night sent one to the hospital and a perpetrator was arrested, said the West Sacramento Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night West Sacramento Police Officers responded to West Capitol Avenue to reports of a shooting. The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition. The shooting suspect, 51-year-old Leaetta Montgomery of Sacramento, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
CBS Sacramento

Man, Woman Charged In Multiple West Sacramento Store Thefts

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were arraigned on robbery and retail theft charges stemming from multiple incidents that occurred in West Sacramento, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sierra Stommel, 36, and Allen Wright, 28, both from Sacramento, each pled guilty in Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday. Both are being held on bail in the county jail — $60,000 for Stommel and $100,00 for Wright. Both were arrested last Thursday on suspicion of robbing a West Sacramento liquor store that same day, the Yolo County District attorney’s Office said. Stommel and Wright had already been suspected of stealing from the city’s Lowe’s back on December 27, 2021, and January 8 of this year. On Monday, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint, alleging robbery and organized retail theft for all three incidents. Stommel and Wright will next appear in court on April 6.
CBS LA

One killed, one wounded following drive-by shooting in San Bernardino

San Bernardino Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in San Bernardino Wednesday evening. The shooting was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lugo and Ralston Avenues, and when authorities arrived on scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died at a nearby hospital after being transported for medical treatment, while the other suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.Investigators disclosed that the shooting was a drive-by shooting, and they were still looking for information on both suspects and the vehicle involved. 
CBS DFW

Shooting off I-35 in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died after he was shot on an I-35 access road in Fort Worth.Fort Worth Police said that at about 6:53 p.m. on April 6, 2022, Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of the northbound service road of I-35, the South Freeway, and East Morphy in reference to a shooting.When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded, and the victim was taken to JPS Hospital for treatment.Ultimately, the victim did not survive his injuries. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.Officials have not said if there was a motive or what circumstances led to the shooting. No suspects have been named publicly at this time.CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for comment.This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
Laredo Morning Times

Multiple dead after crash involving New Mexico golf teams in Texas

Multiple people were killed on Tuesday, March 15 when a van carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf teams and a pickup crashed in Texas. There were deaths in both vehicles after both caught fire after the crash, according to NBC News. The Texas Department of Public Safety told...
KWTX

Multiple agencies involved in central Texas pursuit

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - One man is in custody following a lengthy car chase that involved multiple central Texas law enforcement agencies. Woodway Police attempted to make a routine traffic stop Sunday morning at 300 Hewitt Drive when the person fled. Police day they witnessed the suspect throwing items from...
