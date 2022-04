Kentucky Class of 2023 high school seniors are invited to enter a vlogging contest sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). “This contest gives students a great opportunity to show other students that they’re not alone in going through the admissions and financial aid processes or in finalizing their postsecondary plans,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The winner can have a positive impact on their peers across the state.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO