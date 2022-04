When she applied to UC Berkeley, Dima Alyahya of Ha’il, Saudi Arabia, never thought she would get in. Her application, she noted, felt like a “shot in the dark.”. On March 24, Alyahya — along with thousands of other freshman applicants around the world — received her decision. Surrounded by friends, she learned that the seemingly impossible had happened: She got in.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO