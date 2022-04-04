ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso talking with De Soto onwer to see how it can prodivide support

By Jhovani Carrillo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe De Soto Hotel could be getting much-needed renovations following the massive fire that caused the roof to collapse and damaged several sections of the hotel. According to the El Paso Times, the owner plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel with a restaurant on the ground...

