The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Friday!. Maddie Penta had another quality outing in the circle and the Auburn Tigers took the win in game one of their series hosting Florida. Penta went 6.1 innings in the circle, giving up five hits and one run and striking out six Gator batters. Shelby Lowe closed the game with two strikeouts to finish off the win, yet another stellar day in the circle for the Tiger bullpen.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO