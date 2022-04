A quick stop at a store to buy Brazil nuts ended up winning a North Carolina man a six-figure payday. Winston-Salem resident Douglas Pfaff visited the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane to pick up his nuts and bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket while he was there. It ended up winning the 66-year-old business owner the second-top prize in the game, according to lottery officials.

