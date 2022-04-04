ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Tyler Herro: Approaches triple-double

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Herro compiled 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, and eight...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Dealt to Detroit

Meadows (quadriceps) was traded to the Tigers on Monday in exchange for Isaac Paredes and a 2022 draft pick, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Meadows was expected to open the year in Tampa Bay as one of the top designated hitter options, but he'll now board a plane to Detroit where he'll share time at DH with Miguel Cabrera. It's also possible that he sees more time in the outfield, especially with Detroit's top prospect, Riley Greene (foot), expected to remain out until June before becoming the team's starting centerfielder. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Meadows is the favorite to open the new campaign as the starting left fielder. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career, slashing .234/315/.458 with 27 homers, 106 RBI and four stolen bases in 142 games.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Double#Heat#Fg
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Officially placed on 10-day IL

Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The superstar outfielder is making good progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, but he'll still be forced to miss the early portion of the 2022 campaign. Acuna is currently projected to return in late April and is expected to be eased back into action as the team's designated hitter until he's 100 percent healthy. Before suffering his knee injury last season, the 24-year-old produced a slash line of .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 72 runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Lewis Brinson: Fails to win roster spot

Brinson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brinson was in camp on a minor-league deal, and while he managed an .842 OPS in six spring games, that evidently wasn't enough to convince the Astros to select his contract. A career .199/.248/.323 hitter in parts of five seasons in the majors, Brinson will have to show some growth in the minors before earning his next opportunity.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy