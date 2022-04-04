Heat's Tyler Herro: Approaches triple-double

Meadows (quadriceps) was traded to the Tigers on Monday in exchange for Isaac Paredes and a 2022 draft pick, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Meadows was expected to open the year in Tampa Bay as one of the top designated hitter options, but he'll now board a plane to Detroit where he'll share time at DH with Miguel Cabrera. It's also possible that he sees more time in the outfield, especially with Detroit's top prospect, Riley Greene (foot), expected to remain out until June before becoming the team's starting centerfielder. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Meadows is the favorite to open the new campaign as the starting left fielder. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career, slashing .234/315/.458 with 27 homers, 106 RBI and four stolen bases in 142 games.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO