NBA

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Posts double-double

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lowry amassed 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
Kyle Lowry
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
#Villanova#Heat#The Eastern Conference
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
SPORTbible

Jake Paul Knocks Out Houston Rockets Mascot With Brutal Right Hook

Jake Paul knocked out the Houston Rockets mascot with a brutal right hand. 'The Problem Child', currently on a break from boxing, was courtside for the Rockets' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His brother Logan Paul was also with him, fresh from a sensational WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in...
NBA
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable for Pacers Tuesday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bitadze had been nursing a foot injury before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons, and was unable to return to that contest after aggravating his injury. While he is listed as questionable, he seems unlikely to play Tuesday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat PG Kyle Lowry’s Scottie Barnes take will hype up Toronto fans

The Miami Heat traveled to Toronto to square off with the Raptors Sunday night. It was the first time back for former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry as an opponent. It was an extremely important game for both teams, with the Heat pulling out a close victory, 114-109. After the game, Lowry shared a moment with Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes. Later, Lowry detailed what he said to the Toronto rookie.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Toronto Raptors: Most favorable first-round matchups in 2022 NBA Playoffs, ranked

After experiencing an unprecedented and unique situation of playing all their home games in Tampa, Florida, the Toronto Raptors are back in Canada and proving once again that they are part of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Despite losing their leader Kyle Lowry in the offseason, Fred VanVleet has raised himself to All-Star status along with Pascal Siakam stamping himself to a possible All-NBA slot once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: 20 free throws in win

Embiid had 44 points (12-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-20 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Cavaliers. Embiid drew 11 fouls Sunday -- too much for Cleveland to overcome. Lacking Evan Mobley (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (finger), Cleveland crowdsourced an effort to slow Embiid. In the fourth quarter Embiid rolled his ankle, but he successfully played through and appeared healthy. He was dealing with lingering ankle soreness coming into Sunday's contest, so it is a situation to monitor.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Wizards' Ish Smith: Another solid performance off bench

Smith posted 16 points (8-10 FG), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 144-102 loss to Boston. Smith was efficient from the field en route to a second consecutive double-digit scoring performance off the bench. Over his last two contests, the backup point guard has averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.
NBA

