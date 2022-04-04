ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

G-Leaguer Feron Hunt may get Knicks promotion with Julius Randle out

By Marc Berman
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — There could be a Feron sighting. If Tom Thibodeau gets his way, the Knicks will finally see their other two-way contract players join rookie center Jericho Sims, now that the G-League season ended Saturday.

Power forward Feron Hunt, signed last month to the second two-way deal after injured Luka Samanic was waived, could be on the move to the big club. He finished off with a 15-point, 10-rebound, five-assist game Saturday.

In seven Westchester Knicks games, Hunt, 22, averaged 16.9 points, shot 54.3 percent — 31.8 from 3-point range. An SMU graduate, the 6-foot-8 Hunt started the year as a full-time G-Leaguer with the Texas Legends before the Knicks signed him to a two-way contract.

There could be room for Hunt to see some action since Julius Randle has shut it down for the season. Randle didn’t make the trip here, and Thibodeau said he’s “most likely’’ finished.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YktgV_0eyUJ1ZI00 Mike Krzyzewski’s advice at Duke sparked RJ Barrett’s transformation

“I’m open to all that stuff,’’ Thibodeau said of getting Hunt on the roster. “We like who he is, so I want to get a chance to see him as well.’’

Thibodeau said he still has to talk to Knicks brass before the Hunt promotion becomes solidified. The Knicks have three games left after Sunday. They host the Nets on Wednesday, visit Washington on Friday and finish up Sunday at home versus Toronto. The Knicks coach has caught Hunt’s highlights but hasn’t seen him play live yet.

“I’ve seen a little bit, but I’ve liked what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen in the reports,’’ Thibodeau said. “This summer, the offseason, will be important.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRZBl_0eyUJ1ZI00 Feron HuntGetty Images

Samanic, a power forward who won G-League Player of the Week in December, never got a look with the Knicks because of various injuries. Before being cut, the 6-foot-10 Croatian had appeared in one game in two months because of plantar fasciitis.

Rookies Quentin Grimes (sore knee) and Miles McBride (sore knee) returned to action Sunday in a 118-88 win over the Magic . Grimes scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in 16 minutes while McBride had eight points — including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Grimes had missed the last four games, while McBride sat out Saturday vs. Cleveland.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The New York Knicks Would Trade For Anthony Davis: "I Think The Knicks Would Overpay For Him, I Think The Knicks Are Ready To Dive In This Summer."

Anthony Davis has been plagued with injuries for the second season in a row and questions have been asked about his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there are no concrete reports of a move or a trade, there has been plenty of speculation suggesting that Davis could be on the move this offseason as the Lakers look to make the most of LeBron James while he's still playing at a high level.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westchester Knicks#The G League#Smu#Duke
Reuters

Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins pace Spurs past Trail Blazers

EditorsNote: Added point totals in 6th graf; corrected misspelling in 8th graf. Keldon Johnson scored 28 points and Zach Collins produced his first career double-double as the San Antonio Spurs put everything together in the third quarter and ran past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday in the second of a two-games-in-three-days series between the teams.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy