Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin in Alaska’s special congressional race

By Patrick Reilly
 1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in her bid for Alaska’s congressional seat just days after she announced her candidacy.

“Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a Sunday night statement, Fox News reported.

Trump also encouraged “all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”

Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, is looking to make a political comeback after more than a decade out of office.

She will run in a crowded special election for Alaska’s only seat in the US House of Representatives, left vacant when longtime Rep. Don Young died two in March after representing the state in Washington for 49 years.

“I’m in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country,” Palin said in announcing her candidacy on Friday.

Join our campaign -> https://t.co/CrlfiG8MJn

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.” – SP pic.twitter.com/pdMpeDGlRV

— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 2, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Palin served as Alaska’s ninth governor from 2006 until 2009 when she suddenly resigned.

She endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016, and Trump said Sunday  “Now, it’s my turn,” to endorse her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZLsd_0eyUIzte00 Former President Donald Trump waves at supporters after speaking at a rally in Michigan.AP

