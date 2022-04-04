ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 vs. 2021 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport: What’s Changed?

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport introduces a few new options, but the 2021 model offers the same driving experience at a...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Lexus Is#Lexus Nx#Awd#Vehicles#Motorbiscuit 2021 Lexus#Interior
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Race

Is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody king of the drag strip? To find out the team at Sam Car Legion setup a drag race with a Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS to see if American muscle beats German motorsport engineering. Can the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody keep with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its quick shifting PDK dual-clutch transmission? Let’s find out.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Toyota GR Corolla Set to Debut Thursday, March 31

Mark your calendars for three days from now, folks. Not only is it payday for a lot of us working schlubs, but Carscoops reports it’s also the day we’ll see the Toyota GR Corolla — and that the car is slated for our shores. Apparently, Toyota hasn’t...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Here is the Toyota GR Corolla, Officially

We reported on the leak of the Toyota GR Corolla yesterday, and as expected, the specs we reported on matched up. The 1.6-liter three-cylinder does indeed make 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and the all-wheel-drive system is, indeed, customizable. Further details include a wide range for peak torque...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Recommends the 2022 Subaru Legacy Over the Volkswagen Passat for Short Drivers

Car shopping doesn’t need to be difficult – especially for short drivers. There is so much to love about sedans. They are great for maneuvering through traffic and fitting in tight parking spaces. They also have excellent fuel economy ratings, and best of all, they are practical. Let’s see why Consumer Reports praises the 2022 Subaru Legacy over the 2022 Volkswagen Passat for smaller drivers.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Someone Made a 1969 Shelby Out of a 2008 Mustang

Yes, these things do happen. Taking newer cars and adapting older body parts to make them look like vintage vehicles. Some end up looking great. But others… You decide if this mashup of 1969 Shelby Mustang body pieces bonked onto a 2008 Mustang were a success or a dismal failure.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2019 Toyota Camry vs. 2019 Mazda6: Which Used Midsize Sedan Is Better?

When shopping for a used mid-size sedan, it’s a wise decision to go with a 2019 model. Generally speaking, cars that are around three years old have taken the largest depreciation hit so you can typically find them priced fairly in the market. Also, most 2019 model cars are up to date when it comes to technology, so you could even get features like Apple Carplay.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

What You Need to Know Before Buying a Toyota or Lexus Hybrid This Year

According to a Toyota expert, not all information out there is correct when it comes to buying and owning a Toyota or Lexus Hybrid. Here is what he has to say to set the record straight for Hybrid car shoppers. Plus, a good argument why buying a Hybrid makes better sense than buying an EV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy