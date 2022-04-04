ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic Cruise to Big Wins, Jon Batiste Pulls an Upset

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSilk Sonic coasted to big wins for Record and Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, while Jon Batiste scored a major Album of the Year upset. Silk Sonic, the incomparably smooth retro-soul duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, in fact picked up all four of the awards...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
WFMZ-TV Online

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
J Balvin
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Juanes
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Burt Bacharach
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
John Legend
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Skrillex
Person
Eliane Elias
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Chick Corea
Person
Joni Mitchell
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Music Performance#Music Industry#Best R B Performance#Montero#Recording Academy#Sour
BET

Jon Batiste Brings Down The House With Extraordinary Grammy Performance

Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste put on an infectious performance at the the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3). Commanding the stage with his talents, the most-nominated entertainer at the show performed his record-winning single, “Freedom.”. At the beginning of his performance Batiste effortlessly played the keys...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘I Can Sound Like Whatever I Want and Look Like Whatever I Want’: How Miranda Lambert Made Her Own Kind of Country

Miranda Lambert is not used to sitting still, so a few months into pandemic quarantine she and her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, bought a shiny silver Airstream and headed up the East Coast from Nashville. They made “campfire casserole,” a specialty of Lambert’s dad, drank wine on the pop-up table, and named the gleaming beast “The Sheriff.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Daily South

Jon Batiste's Impressive Grammys Run Includes Album of the Year

Congratulations are in order for the one and only Jon Batiste!. The New Orleans-native won Album of the Year for his latest album, We Are, at last night's Grammy Award ceremony. Batiste, who is also the bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the first...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy