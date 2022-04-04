ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Says Long-Awaited Album Is Finished — and Is ‘Unisex’ — and Explains Why She Was on Crutches at Grammys

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSZA revealed that her long-awaited sophomore major-label album, some six years in the making, is finally finished and on the way. “I just finished it up in Hawaii,” she said in answer to Variety’s question. “And it’s coming soon!” Asked for details on her next project, she said, “I think it’s...

