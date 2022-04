Ahh, spring has arrived — a reminder that I prefer going to the beach in the winter. Exactly 10 years ago, I spent a day at Greenwich Point that is the high water mark of my many beach days. I strapped The Kid (then on the edge of 5 months) to my chest and introduced him to vistas of Stamford and Manhattan along the 2.25-mile loop. At the tip of the Point, I opened our Yellow Submarine diaper bag containing lunch in the form of sandwiches and unidentifiable mush the color of camouflage.

