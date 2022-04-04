ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic Cruise to Big Wins, Jon Batiste Pulls an Upset

By Jon Blistein
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSilk Sonic coasted to big wins for Record and Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, while Jon Batiste scored a major Album of the Year upset. Silk Sonic, the incomparably smooth retro-soul duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, in fact picked up all four of the awards...

