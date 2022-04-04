ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Grand Island Independent

Husker assistant Ron Brown to speak in Hastings Sunday

Nebraska assistant football coach Ron Brown will speak at a free event Sunday afternoon in Hastings. The appearance will begin at 3 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel at Hastings College. The address is 710 N. Turner Ave. The title of the talk is “Heroes.” Brown is Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst....
HASTINGS, NE
