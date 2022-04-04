ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Votto shares story about ballpark meeting with Garry Kasparov, former chess champion

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 1 day ago
Joey Votto has made it known that he loves chess. So when the Reds' first baseman and six-time All-Star was playing chess before a game in St. Louis last season and found out former world chess champion Garry Kasparov was at the ballpark, he said he sprinted to the field "as if beating out an infield single."

In his Instagram post Sunday about the meeting, Votto referred to Kasparov as "the greatest chess player of all time," and admitted that he shouldn't have doubted Kasparov's first move when he took over the match Votto was playing.

Votto hit a 465-foot home run to dead-center in the Reds' 15-4 win Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Votto, who recently explained why he felt compelled to join social media and added TikTok to his arsenal, told a hilarious story he'd apparently been holding onto for years about MLB Network analyst and former Reds first-round draft pick Yonder Alonso.

Votto, who has played all 15 of his MLB seasons in Cincinnati, hit .266 in 2021, with 36 homers and 99 RBIs in 533 plate appearances.

