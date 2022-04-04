Last day of South Texas State Fair in Beaumont until next year

Police are asking travelers to plan ahead for traffic issues near the South Texas State Fair this week at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex. The fair kicked off Thursday and features multiple entertainment options incuding live music, a rodeo, quilt and livestock shows, a beer garden, petting zoo and exhibit hall attractions. The fair will end April 3. Beaumont Police are asking fairgoers to be aware of nearby road closures and a bridge replacement. Related: Photos: South Texas State Fair readies for Thursday opening "Due to on-going construction in the areas surrounding...

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO