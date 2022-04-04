ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

West Bloomfield Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting

civiccentertv.com
 1 day ago

View online the West Bloomfield Zoning Board...

civiccentertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Public Meeting: Planning and Zoning Commission

The Borough of Chambersburg Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to review and discuss the draft comprehensive plan, Chambersburg Vision 2035. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, starting at 6:00 p.m. Council Chambers is located in the Utility Departments Addition to Borough Hall, 100 South Second Street, which can be accessed from the entrance off the parking lot to the rear of the building. The entrance is next to the flagpoles.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WANE-TV

Zoning board tables appeal on residential, commercial development off North Clinton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 200-acre site on North Clinton Street along Interstate 469 will turn from corn stalks to a commercial and residential development with the name Arneo everywhere under a new development plan. The Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday approved a 60-day continuation...
The Telegraph

Zoning Board approves six requests

EDWARDSVILLE - Requests ranging from setback variances to allowing chickens and goats on residential property were unanimously approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals at its meeting Tuesday. The requests will go on to the Building & Zoning Committee before final approval by the Madison County Board.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy