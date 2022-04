An ice shelf around the size of Rome has collapsed in Antarctica, which has experienced days of record temperatures, according to satellite images. Scientists said “virtually all” of what was remaining of the Conger ice shelf broke off into an iceberg last week. It comes as Antarctica saw temperatures 4C warmer than usual, with new records set and one site well above melting point. The Arctic has also been experiencing much hotter temperatures than normal, sparking alarm from scientists who say it is “unusual” for both poles to be melting at the same time. As temperatures soared in Antarctica last...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO