Huntington, NY

Rebranded Marketing Agency; Young Professionals

By Pam Robinson
 1 day ago
Huntington resident Erica Tiso started THRIVE Marketing LI in October of 2020, wanting to assist businesses during the worst of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Now, the company has rebranded, becoming Social House and using the tag, “Create Something Bigger,” to help small businesses that don’t have the staff to handle social media themselves.

Social House’s home base is Huntington but Erica and her team work with clients all over Long Island. Erica is a member of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce where she has given webinars and Instagram Live talks about social media during the pandemic to offer help and guidance to business owners.

Tri-CYA Honorees

The Tri-CYA honored four individuals last week at it Hall of Honor ceremony. They were: Stephanie Gotard, Martine Macdonald, Carineh Mendez and Highway Superintendent Andre Sorrentino.

Tri-CYA honorees

Young Professionals Paint Party

A Young Professionals Meet & Greet Paint Party is set for Wednesday evening. Members of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce young professionals group are invited to network and join a guided painting session hosted by Luna Blue Events. Participants will be able to create and take home a piece of art. Wednesday at 6 p.m., at the Conklin Barn.

