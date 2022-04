Thomas Leo Gaiser, self-taught Engineer, loving, modest, kind man of highest moral character who led his family by example now walks with Jesus after passing away at home March 22, 2022, at age 89 after a long illness with his loving wife caring for his needs. He enjoyed sharing kind humor, like during old age saying if he knew he was going to live this long he would have taken better care of himself.

