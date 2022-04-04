ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Auburn center Walker Kessler declares for NBA draft

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wK4hB_0eyUFI3s00

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Walker Kessler, who was named the nation’s top defensive player, plans to enter the NBA draft. The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer announced his decision on social media.

Kessler averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and ranked second nationally averaging 4.6 blocked shots per game. He helped lead Auburn to the program’s first No. 1 ranking and a regular-season Southeastern Conference title in his lone season with the Tigers.

Alabama legislature proposes teacher pay raise to retain teachers

Kessler is regarded as a potential first-round pick but has until June 1 to withdraw. Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith, regarded as a potential No. 1 pick, hasn’t announced his decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

New Prediction For 5-Star QB Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Saturday morning, a new prediction rolled in for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Recruiting expert Mike Farrell suggested the two “lead dogs” are Alabama and Texas. He later picked the Longhorns as the next landing spot for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. “But...
NFL
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Alabama Legislature#Ap#Auburn#Tigers#Whnt Com
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Scrimmage nuggets and more

After Saturday’s scrimmage, Alabama football coach Nick Saban provided a good review for Tide fans. A little more information has trickled out since. Fans and media members get frustrated with the closed sessions. Fortunately, on Sunday, the program offered some interesting video snippets. Although the looks were brief, there...
On3.com

Nick Saban talks Trey Sanders, Alabama running backs room

As he usually is this time of year, Alabama football coach Nick Saban is dealing with new faces in the running backs room this spring. Saban loses last year’s leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr., and is now tasked with finding players to replace his 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Fans React To National Championship Game National Anthem

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels tipped off to determine the national champion. Just a few minutes prior, though, was the moment of the night – at least so far. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performed the national anthem alongside Tarriona “Tank” Ball and put on a show.
SPORTS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy