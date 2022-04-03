ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Woodruff's spring numbers were ugly. Nevertheless, he says he's ready to go for the season.

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

PHOENIX -- The numbers haven't been pretty.

They've been downright ugly, in fact.

But Brandon Woodruff feels good physically and has hit all the marks he's needed to hit through his three Cactus League starts, leaving him ready to go for his first regular season turn Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field even though the box scores might not indicate it.

"The obvious thing is the results are not great," he said Sunday following the Milwaukee Brewers' ugl13-2 loss to the Texas Rangers at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Woodruff allowed only three hits but was tagged for five runs (four earned) and two walks to go along with five strikeouts and fell to 0-2.

"But I can tell you this has been such a different spring training for me personally. I feel like today has been the best my body has felt. It's been the best my stuff has come out, and I think that's the most important thing right now."

The right-hander recorded a 1-2-3 first in which he induced three ground-ball outs before things turned ugly.

There was a booming leadoff home run to right by Joe McCarthy to lead off the second, and then a solo shot by No. 9 hitter Ezequiel Duran in the third.

Andrew McCutchen dropped a routine fly ball in right with one out in the fifth that led to another run on Woodruff's next pitch when Dustin Harris singled.

After walking Willie Calhoun and Matt Carpenter to start the sixth Woodruff was pulled for Aaron Ashby, who went on to experience his share of troubles as well.

"I thought everything was good until the sixth inning there, going back out to face a couple hitters and I just walked two guys, which can't happen," Woodruff said. "Other than that, I felt great. I felt like I got after some pitches in the right spot.

"I didn't really get to pitch out of the stretch that much. But when I did I felt like I executed some pitches, and that's the most important part. It's three outings; I would love to have a couple more, personally.

"But I think I'm in a good spot today, getting up six times, working through the lineup three times, seeing some guys and being able to execute some pitches for the most part.

Once the lights turn on and the season gets going, it's a different ballgame and that's what I'm ready for."

Woodruff allowed 16 hits (including a team-high six homers), 15 runs, 14 earned runs and four walks with 12 strikeouts in 11 1/2 innings. His earned run average was 10.80 and his WHIP 1.71.

"I think Woody's in a good place," said manager Craig Counsell. "Today was a perfect warmup. Body feels great, he's starting to express some confidence in where he's at.

"I felt great about today."

In the past -- including earlier in camp -- Woodruff has spoken about his tendency to be a slow starter.

Take away a couple starts like this spring, due to the late open caused by the lockout, and it leaves a pitcher like Woodruff who needs more time to settle in feeling a bit unsettled at the end of camp.

"For me, I come in ready," said Woodruff, who finished fifth behind Burnes in the Cy Young Award balloting with a 9-10 record, 2.56 ERA, WHIP of 0.97 and 211 strikeouts over 179 1/3 innings (30 starts).

"For the four or five different pitches I throw it takes me a little bit of time for me to get the feel for every single one of them. I feel like every outing this spring I've had a feel for a couple but not the rest. Today, I felt like it was a good day in terms of getting a feel for every pitch.

"I've been trying to work on my two-seamer and changeup; I feel like, for me, those are two pitches that haven't necessarily worked here so far. But today I was able to do that and make some adjustments, just seeing how they were attacking me.

"At the end of the day I'm ready to get going for the season, and when it counts I'll be ready to go."

In fairness to Woodruff he isn't the only Milwaukee rotation member who's struggled this spring.

In fact, aside from the strong showing Corbin Burnes put up in his final start Saturday against the Mariners in Peoria, none of the Brewers' starters were particularly impressive with regard to their results.

Burnes and Freddy Peralta led the way with 4.50 ERAs (although Burnes's WHIP was 0.79 and Peralta's 1.10) with Adrian Houser (6.00 ERA), Eric Lauer (10.80 ERA) and the swing man Ashby (8.31 ERA) bringing up the rear.

Rangers 13, Brewers 2

Woodruff's ugly numbers aside, really the only other story to come out of this one was the first appearance of José Ureña in a Brewers uniform.

Signed earlier in the week, the right-hander came on in the eighth and pitched 1⅓ innings overall and allowed three hits and a run with four strikeouts.

Ureña had been working out in his native Dominican Republic prior to signing but hadn't pitched in an affiliated game of any sort since last Oct. 2 with the Detroit Tigers.

Most impressive were the 97s and 98s he put up on the radar gun.

"I thought it was a good first outing," Counsell said. "He was working on some things that we've been kind of discussing. The fastball was there; his arm felt really good. We got him exactly what we wanted to in terms of workload.

"We'll see how he comes out of it."

The question remains if one spring outing will be enough to convince the Brewers Ureña will be able to contribute out of the bullpen from the outset if they choose to include him on the initial 28-man roster.

If his arm bounces back well in the next couple days, the chances appear good that will indeed be the case.

Milwaukee plays the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, with Freddy Peralta making his final spring start.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brandon Woodruff's spring numbers were ugly. Nevertheless, he says he's ready to go for the season.

MLB
