ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Detectives speak out about 2 killed in Bushwick Houses in 2018

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNpGz_0eyUFEWy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CT1d_0eyUFEWy00
Investigators speak to CBS2 about unsolved 2018 killings in Brooklyn apartment building 03:02

NEW YORK -- A family is desperate for answers almost four years after a grandmother was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment.

Just a few days later, on Mother's Day, her neighbor was also discovered dead.

For the first time, detectives are speaking publicly.

"When her daughter came home, the first thing she saw and was still on the scene when we came is the mop she was using was still sitting here by this closet," Det. Stephen Minucci of the 90th Precinct told CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

Minucci replayed the events of May 11, 2018, when cops were called to apartment 5C inside the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street. Ana Delvalle, 62, was discovered by her daughter inside, bound and shot in the head .

"Why did they have to take her life? You know? Still surreal to us," Delvalle's daughter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avSH7_0eyUFEWy00
Ana Delvalle CBS2

Police say a small amount of money was missing from the apartment, but based on forensic evidence, they believe the suspect or suspects also killed her 54-year-old neighbor around the same time , possibly using two different guns.

"And this is apartment 5B, where Mr. Basil Gray lived, and was found murdered by his family," Minucci said.

The NYPD says surveillance shows Gray left and returned and with a cup of coffee earlier that morning.

Residents say Delvalle was active in the community center and they had just taken a group photo at the community center where the retired seamstress took Zumba classes.

"Two innocent, law-abiding citizens horrifically killed," said Lt. Michael Spezio.

"We believe it may have been drug connected. Not to the victims, themselves, but rather to the drug trade in the area," Minucci said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8CyG_0eyUFEWy00
Basil Gray CBS2

One theory is that Delvalle, who lived there for three decades, was mopping the hallway before being killed.

"If she didn't have anything to do inside the apartment, unfortunately she was out there and, um, you know, that's what we think that maybe she was out there at the wrong time," Delvalle's daughter said. "Didn't do anything to anyone, you know. She just lived her life."

For years, police have been trying to identify three people seen in a video bundled up and pacing the hallway, possibly on the day of the murders. The detectives say they are persons of interest.

"Had there been activity on that specific floor before? Drugs? Violence?" Rozner asked.

"Yes. It's not just the floor. The building has a history of both violent activity as well as drug-related activity," Minucci said.

The potential tie to the drug trade is why the FBI is involved, and recently announced a $50,000 reward for information in the case. In addition to the FBI reward, Crime Stoppers is offering $20,000 for any tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

"We want people to speak out, whether in person and/or anonymously, and let us know if they have information. It might seem irrelevant. It might seem something small, but it's the kind of thing that can put a lot of pieces together at once and help us out," Minucci said. "I go to bed with this case and I wake up with this case."

Spezio keeps a snapshot of the 2018 Mother's Day press conference front and center.

"It's the first thing I see when I come in my office," Spezio said. "If we solve it after I leave, I promise you I'll be back."

"We just want these people, these -- not even people -- who can't even call people, these animals, to be caught and pay and get justice for our mom," Delvalle's daughter said. "The thing is, in her apartment. You know, it's just like ... you're not safe anywhere then?"

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

You can also call the FBI New York Field Office at (212) 384-1000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov .

Comments / 8

CBS New York
CBS New York

83K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

30M+

Views

Related
NBC New York

Parents Charged With Murdering 8-Year-Old NYC Boy

The parents of an apparently severely malnourished 8-year-old Bronx boy who died nearly 10 months ago have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter charged in his death, authorities say. Little Joseph Barney was discovered by his mother unconscious at their 214th Street apartment on June 1, officials have...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Notorious mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

A notorious New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.He failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and "was placed on escape status" on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.Taddeo...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Fbi#Crime Stoppers#Bushwick Houses#The 90th Precinct#Cbs2
PIX11

Baby slashed during domestic dispute at Long Island home: police

EAST MEADOW (PIX11) — A baby was slashed during a domestic incident at a home on Long Island Wednesday evening, Nassau police said on Thursday. Authorities were called to the home on Cooper Driver in East Meadow around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the 18-month-old girl with a slash wound to her arm as well […]
EAST MEADOW, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced. MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy