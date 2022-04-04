ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[PAST EVENT] F.U.S.E (Funding for Unpaid Summer Experiences) Workshop

College of William and Mary
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of generous donors, the Office of Career Development and...

events.wm.edu

Reuters

Musk to join Twitter board, promises 'significant improvements'

April 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk vowed "significant" improvements at Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Tuesday, after the micro-blogging site announced plans to name him to the board. The appointment, however, will potentially block chances of a takeover bid from Musk as he cannot own more than...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Second arrest made in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

A man wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento this past weekend was arrested Tuesday and accused of taking part in the mayhem, authorities said. Smiley Martin, 27, was "located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to the hospital where he was "quickly identified as a person of interest," according to a Sacramento police statement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Hill

Longtime GOP Rep. Fred Upton to retire

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a longtime member of Congress who has served in the lower chamber since 1987, announced his retirement Tuesday in an emotional speech on the House floor. “Even the best stories have a last chapter. This is it for me,” Upton said on the floor. “Reagan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Russian forces in Ukraine committed atrocities beyond even the Nazis, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian forces in Ukraine committed atrocities beyond even the Nazis in the 1940s. He made the claim after Russian forces pulled out of many towns near the capital city of Kyiv, allegedly leaving bodies in mass graves. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of setting up a "stage-managed anti-Russian provocation."
POLITICS
CNN

The incredible irony of Barack Obama's return to the White House

(CNN) — The Affordable Care Act cost Barack Obama and Democrats dearly. The health care legislation was, without question, at the center of major losses in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections for the Obama's party. The first midterm of Obama's presidency resulted in Democrats losing the House majority. The second resulted in the loss of the party's Senate majority. (And that's not even dealing with the massive setbacks those two elections delivered to Democrats at the state and local level.)
POTUS

