[PAST EVENT] F.U.S.E (Funding for Unpaid Summer Experiences) Workshop

(CNN) — The Affordable Care Act cost Barack Obama and Democrats dearly. The health care legislation was, without question, at the center of major losses in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections for the Obama's party. The first midterm of Obama's presidency resulted in Democrats losing the House majority. The second resulted in the loss of the party's Senate majority. (And that's not even dealing with the massive setbacks those two elections delivered to Democrats at the state and local level.)

POTUS ・ 3 HOURS AGO