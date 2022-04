A North Liberty man was allegedly covered in his own urine when contacted by police who arrested him for OWI. 42-year-old Druid Wolfe of North Dubuque Street was found sitting in his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu by police after he reportedly disabled his vehicle by crashing into a curb at the intersection of North Dubuque and Foster Road at 1:50 Thursday morning. The arrest report indicates that Wolfe was visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance and the odor of ingested alcohol.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO