ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Two helpers in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Wennberg provided a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars. Wennberg's first...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Jason Zucker Update: ‘Feeling Better,’ Hopes to Return Soon

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker appeared to suffer a serious injury last Thursday when he crashed into the boards, and his right leg extended awkwardly. Zucker was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice. The headlines and the situation looked like a small tragedy. Zucker missed...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Alexander Wennberg
Person
Ryan Donato
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Career season continues

Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Saturday. The goal -- his 20th -- came on a power play in the first when he fired a wrist shot from above the left circle and Frederick Andersen couldn't track down. Zuccarello later set up Kirill Kaprizov for his 39th snipe of the season. His chemistry with Kaprizov has led to a career point total (69) in just 59 games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Honor Nick Foligno, Defeat Blue Jackets

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday. Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy