ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Jared McCann: Nets shortie in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

McCann scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars. McCann opened the scoring...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Mccann
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Sets new franchise record

Huberdeau scored a goal to extend his point streak to eight games in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. While the streak itself is impressive, as Huberdeau has rung up five goals and 13 points during those eight games, it's his overall performance this season that's put him in the Panthers record books. The 28-year-old is up to 97 points, establishing a new franchise record as well as a personal career high, and with plenty of time left on the calendar, Huberdeau appears to be a lock for Florida's first ever 100-point campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
FOX Sports

DeBrusk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third,...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Powers Boston To OT Victory In Columbus

Two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets resulted in two wins for the Boston Bruins. After defeating Columbus in Boston on Saturday, the Bruins headed west and bested the Blue Jackets, 3-2, in overtime at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Boston improved to 44-20-5 with the win while Columbus dropped to...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Honor Nick Foligno, Defeat Blue Jackets

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday. Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Tillo: Goes to minors

The Royals optioned Tillo to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on March 21. Kansas City added Tillo to its 40-man roster in November 2020, but the 25-year-old lefty is still waiting for his first big-league call-up. He'll return to Northwest Arkansas after delivering a 4.63 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 23.1 innings with the affiliate in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy