NHL

Kraken's Karson Kuhlman: Contributes two points in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kuhlman scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two...

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
MassLive.com

Tommy Cross nets game-winning overtime goal, leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Belleville Senators on Hometown Heroes Night (video)

SPRINGFIELD - In a back-and-forth matchup featuring numerous lead changes, Tommy Cross assured the Springfield Thunderbirds earned an eventual 4-3 overtime win against the Belleville Senators during their fifth annual Hometown Heroes Night at the MassMutual Center Saturday evening. “That was a better performance, especially at home,” Thunderbirds coach Drew...
NHL
Karson Kuhlman
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp Sunday

Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. Pietrangelo opened the scoring with a strong individual effort set up by Jack Eichel at 6:51 of the first period. It's been a good run lately for Pietrangelo, who has six goals and four helpers in his last 12 outings while continuing to play huge minutes. The defenseman is up to 40 points, 199 shots on net, 144 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances this season.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Take Down Blue Jackets In OT As Jake DeBrusk Scores Winner

The Boston Bruins stay hot. Boston faced off with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-straight game and walked out with the same result as they grabbed a 3-2 win in overtime thanks to a goal by Jake DeBrusk. Head coach Bruce Cassidy provided his thoughts on the team’s win...
NHL
FOX Sports

Canadiens host the Senators following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (25-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-39-11, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Montreal after the Canadiens beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout. The Canadiens are 8-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just...
NHL
#Bruins
NBC Sports

WATCH: DeBrusk nets OT goal for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jake DeBrusk was the hero for the Boston Bruins in Monday night's game vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. The B's winger came through with the game-winning goal 1:03 into overtime. He put the puck past past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzļikins on a nice assist from newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Powers Boston To OT Victory In Columbus

Two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets resulted in two wins for the Boston Bruins. After defeating Columbus in Boston on Saturday, the Bruins headed west and bested the Blue Jackets, 3-2, in overtime at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Boston improved to 44-20-5 with the win while Columbus dropped to...
NHL
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on Vancouver, aims for 6th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Vancouver trying to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Golden Knights are 15-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson...
NHL
